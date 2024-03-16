Arrests Made Following Herne Bay Burglary

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews:

Six youths have been arrested following a burglary at a commercial address in Herne Bay early this morning.

Just after midnight, Police responded to reports of the incident on Jervois Road, where a stolen vehicle has been used to gain entry.

Those involved are alleged to have entered the premises and taken a number of items before fleeing in a different vehicle.

One of the vehicles believed to be used during this incident was located a short time later on the Southern Motorway, the occupants failed to stop for Police before the vehicle was spiked in Manurewa.

A number of the stolen goods have now been recovered.

A youth is due to appear in Youth Court today on several charges.

Five other youths have been referred to Youth Aid.

As the matter is before the Court, Police are unable to provide further detail.

