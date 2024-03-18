New Information About Marlborough Disappearance To Feature On Cold Case

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan.

Marlborough Police investigating the 2019 disappearance of Jessica Boyce are encouraging people to watch tomorrow night’s Cold Case episode on TV One.

Investigators are releasing new information on the programme.

Jessica went missing from Renwick in Marlborough on 19 March 2019. She was driving a red Holden Rodeo ute, registration BDG553.

After no contact from Jessica for two days, family members posted Facebook messages appealing to the public for any information on her or the vehicle she was driving.

On Friday 22 March 2019 at about 8pm members of the public who had seen the Facebook post reported the location of the Holden Rodeo. The vehicle was on the road leading to Lake Chalice in the Mount Richmond Forest Park.

Police began to receive anonymous information suggesting Jessica may have been the victim of foul play. From that, patterns started to emerge and develop over time, and homicide investigation Operation Largo was launched.

The investigation team have worked through a large volume of information and will present significant aspects of those inquiries on the programme tonight.

The team remain focused and motivated to locate Jessica and to hold to account those responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone holding onto relevant information or knowledge of Jessica’s disappearance is encouraged to contact the investigation team on 0800 COLD CASE (0800 2653 2273)

Watch Cold Case at 8.30pm on Tuesday 19 March on TV1, or later on TVNZ+.

