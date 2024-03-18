Arrests Following Seizure Of Firearms

Hutt Valley Police have arrested two people after a routine traffic stop developed into the seizure of illicit substances and unlawful firearms.

Around 11:30pm on Sunday night, the pair’s vehicle was signalled to stop after it was seen driving erratically and came to a stop as it pulled into an address in Naenae.

The passenger was found to be in breach of his bail curfew and a subsequent search of the vehicle located ammunition and a firearm in the boot.

Police discovered more ammunition, another firearm, methamphetamine, and cannabis plants inside the address.

Two men, aged 48 and 45, are due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court today on a number of charges including unlawful possession of firearms and possession of cannabis for supply.

