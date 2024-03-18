Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Draft Creativity And Culture Strategy Open For Consultation

Monday, 18 March 2024, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Joint media release from QLDC and Three Lakes Cultural Trust

Creativity, culture and heritage play a key role in the Queenstown Lakes District across several aspects of wellbeing including social, community, economic, environmental and individual.

In February 2023, a steering group formed to support the development of a community-led strategy to enhance, support and celebrate these important aspects of living here.

The resulting Draft Te Rautaki Auahataka me te Ahurea o Queenstown Lakes District | Queenstown Lakes District Creativity and Culture Strategy is now available for public comment. It has been developed through a process of collaboration and partnership with Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), Regional Arts Organisation Three Lakes Cultural Trust (TLCT), Lakes District Museum and Kāi Tahu, and is informed by the collective aspirations of our communities.

“Conversations with creative practitioners, educators, administrators, community groups, businesses, key stakeholders, and our rakatahi / youth have helped reveal the potential that is already here in the district,” said Gizelle Regan, Chair of the Strategy Steering Committee and Chair of Three Lakes Cultural Trust.

“This ten year vision driven by the community is intended to help create a future where creativity and culture play an ever-increasing and important role in enriching the lives of both the people who live here and those who visit. It also aims to diversify the district’s economy and make it a more attractive place to live, work and set up business,” she said.

QLDC Community Partnerships Manager Marie Day added that by bringing people and organisations with common interests together we can create a future where our cultural identity is widely celebrated and understood.

“The actions outlined in this Draft Strategy are intended to ensure that the district remains a special place for generations to come,” said Ms Day.

“Development of the Draft Strategy started with community engagement in April-June 2023, with a series of seven community hui held districtwide and an opportunity to provide insights through an engagement survey,” says Samantha Kirk, Head of Three Lakes Cultural Trust.

Building on this early engagement, the Strategy Steering Group are keen to hear from the community on the Draft Creativity and Culture Strategy.

“Make sure your friends and whānau have their say too. The more voices that contribute, the more representative of our place and our people the final strategy will be,” said Mrs Kirk.

The community is invited to join the conversation on creativity, culture and heritage in the Queenstown Lakes District and encouraged to come along to one of three hui taking place across the district in early April, attend a drop-in session or to jump online and take part in the consultation survey.

To read the Draft Strategy and share feedback head to letstalk.qldc.govt.nz by 19 April.

Once community feedback is collated and incorporated in the draft, the final strategy will be presented to Full Council to consider endorsing in June.


The Draft Creativity and Culture Strategy is partially funded by the Government’s Better Off Funding which was established as part of the Three Waters Reform process. Central government set aside $500 million (nationwide) in Tranche 1 for councils to use to improve amenity and wellbeing outcomes for residents. This funding provides a huge opportunity for councils to progress and accelerate projects while ensuring minimal impact to ratepayers.

© Scoop Media

