Changes To Alcohol Licensing Fees Proposed

Porirua City Council is considering increasing charges for alcohol licensing fees to ensure the costs are covered by those selling alcohol, not ratepayers

The Alcohol Fees Bylaw is out for consultation, with submissions invited until 14 April. The updated bylaw will be discussed at Council’s Te Puna Korero on 23 May and adopted on 30 May.

In the current bylaw, the alcohol industry pays for 20 per cent of licensing fees and charges; the rest is covered by ratepayers.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says updating this bylaw is about redressing an inequity.

"As part of our upcoming Long-term Plan, we’re going out with a rates rise - not having ratepayers paying for fees of this nature makes sense and is about fairness," she says.

Porirua has 84 alcohol-related businesses in the city and last year the Council processed 294 alcohol-related applications.

Go to haveyoursay.poriruacity.govt.nz for information on the bylaw and to download a submission form, email submissions@poriruacity.govt.nz, or drop into Council’s front counter at 16 Cobham Court or any of our libraries for information.

