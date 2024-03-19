Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dedication Of Summerset's Frontline Staff To Be Celebrated

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 6:42 pm
Press Release: Summerset Retirement Villages

Friday 22 March is a special day at Summerset Retirement Villages. Dubbed “Frontliner Day”, the annual event, now in its sixth year, is our opportunity to formally celebrate the selflessness and hard work of our skilled frontline workers who are dedicated to bringing the best of life to our residents.

Frontline staff roles at Summerset Retirement Villages are many and varied, and include registered nurses, caregivers, therapists, kaitiaki, activities co-ordinators, housekeeping, kitchen staff, property and gardening staff, and village administrators. These people, based in 37 villages from Whangārei to Dunedin, all play vital roles in giving our residents a great experience in their retirement.

Eleanor Young, General Manager Operations, said frontline staff like ours are often unsung heroes, and at Summerset they provide a crucial service to all our 8,000+ residents.

“Our philosophy is that we want to ‘bring the best of life’ to our residents, and we’re lucky to have passionate people who make it their mission to create amazing experiences and welcoming village communities. Frontliner Day is one way we can show our gratitude and appreciation for their amazing efforts.

“Our people are there to make our residents’ lives more memorable and easier as they make the most of their retirement. Whether it’s creating amazing gardens for residents to enjoy, cooking delicious food, making that morning cup of coffee, creating activities and adventures, or helping to care for someone who needs a bit more help later in life our team are dedicated to being there for their residents.

“All of our frontline teams will receive a reusable lunchbox filled with snacks and treats to thank them for their work.”

Summerset’s residents, as well as their families and friends will also participate in the celebration of the staff who make such a difference to their lives. In the lead-up to Friday 22 March, hundreds of heart-felt messages of thanks and appreciation are displayed on a Gratitude Wall in each village, giving staff a visual reminder of how much their care and commitment is valued.

“On behalf of their colleagues, our residents and their families I’d like to thank our 1,900+ frontline staff across the country for everything they do to bring the best of life to our residents,” says Ms Young.

