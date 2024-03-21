Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Helen Clark Wins Lifetime Achievement Award On The 20th Anniversary Of The Sir Peter Blake Trust

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 5:31 am
Press Release: Anthem

In celebration of BLAKE’s 20th anniversary, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the prestigious BLAKE Leadership Awards in Auckland tonight, alongside eight other distinguished award recipients.

In her role as Prime Minister of New Zealand and as a close friend of Sir Peter Blake, Helen was instrumental in establishing BLAKE (formerly the Sir Peter Blake Trust) in 2004, ensuring the continuation of Sir Peter’s legacy in championing action to safeguard our climate and biodiversity.

According to BLAKE CEO James Gibson Helen Clark has been an exceptional advocate for Sir Peter’s legacy and a pioneer in advancing his vision.

“Through a globally-significant career in politics and international development, Helen Clark has become one of the most powerful women in the world. We are incredibly proud to recognise her lifelong commitment to advancing sustainable development, gender equality and international cooperation on the world stage.”

Reflecting on her award and connection with Sir Peter, Helen shared her pride in supporting BLAKE’s work since its inception and witnessing its growth over the past two decades.

“Peter's efforts to awaken concern about environmental degradation had taken hold in the hearts and minds of those who had the privilege of spending time with him. I appreciated the potential to draw from his courage and curiosity for education programmes which would inspire future generations of New Zealand children to care for the environment.

“Twenty years on, our vision and Peter’s aspirations have been realised through dedicated programmes in which BLAKE can take real pride. In a world grappling with climate change, habitat destruction, pollution, and biodiversity loss, it is critical we nurture the environmental leaders our world urgently needs,” shared Clark.

In total, nine New Zealanders were recognised at the BLAKE Leadership Awards, all demonstrating leadership and a significant contribution to a more sustainable future across social, cultural, environmental, or economic areas of New Zealand society.

© Scoop Media
