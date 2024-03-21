2pm Incident Update: Tauranga Hospital Lockdown

Further to earlier communications regarding the Tauranga Hospital lockdown incident.

The safety of our staff and patients remains our primary concern. The hospital has gone from a full to a partial lockdown state.

This means controlled access for staff (via swipe cards) and vetting of patients and whānau prior to entry will be in operation until further notice.

Please note:

Patients should attend at their scheduled appointment times. They will be vetted on arrival before being allowed access.

Staff should continue to come into work for their shifts as normal and carry their ID cards when doing so.

Police have requested that staff and members of the public remain vigilant and report anyone acting strangely, either to an onsite police or security team member, or by calling police on 111.

A police presence will remain at the hospital, together with an increased security presence, until the situation is resolved. The hospital Incident Operations Centre Incident Management Team (IOC IMT) will also remain in place until the situation is resolved.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

