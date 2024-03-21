Man With Extensive Criminal Record Sentenced To Over 21 Months’ For Possessing Child Sexual Exploitation Material

47 year-old Tokoroa man, Kelvin Bush, has been sentenced to one year, nine months and fourteen days’ imprisonment after appearing at the Tokoroa District Court today, following an investigation by Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

Bush pleaded guilty to 3 representative charges relating to the possession of objectionable material depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children. Bush has an extensive 137 previous convictions.

Investigators from the Digital Child Exploitation Team, DIA, opened an investigation after receiving a referral from the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) stating 19 images of child sexual abuse had been uploaded.

A search warrant was then executed at the man’s home, where investigators located and seized multiple electronic devices. Following forensic examination, Bush was found and charged with the possession of 72 images depicting the horrific sexual abuse and exploitation of young children between the ages 4 and 12 years old.

Investigators undertook checks to ensure that none of the images were created by the offender.

Tim Houston, Manager Digital Child Exploitation Team, said:

“Every child deserves to feel safe, loved and nurtured. No child should ever be put in a position like this or be revictimized with every share, distribution or viewing of their abuse and exploitation.”

“DIA and our partners are dedicated to protecting children and we will do everything in our power to apprehend these offenders.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“To those who take part in this abhorrent trade in innocent lives, be warned that everything you do online leaves a trace. We will find you and hold you to the full account of your offending in court.”

Bush’s sentence includes the destruction of property used in the offending and he is required to register as a child sex offender.

Support

If you are concerned about something you have seen or want to report a crime, please report it to the Digital Child Exploitation Team at DIA.

If you are the victim of a child abuse or sexual abuse crime, you can contact:

· https://www.kidshealth.org.nz/child-abuse-directory-information-and-support

· Safe to Talk: 0800 044 334 Text 4334

If you are concerned about your own or someone else’s sexual behaviour, please reach out for support:

· Safe Network: 09 377 9898

· WellStop: 04 566 4745

· STOP: 03 353 0257

· Stand Strong, Walk Tall

Advice and support for parents and caregivers about how they can help protect children online can be found at KeepItRealOnline.govt.nz.

DIA uses the term child sexual abuse imagery. The term child pornography downplays the harm of child sexual abuse.

© Scoop Media