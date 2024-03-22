Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Fight Against Racism: Race Unity Speech Awards Regional Heats

Friday, 22 March 2024, 5:39 am
Press Release: Race Unity Speech Awards

In honour of Race Relations Day 2024, more than 120 teens around Aotearoa will tackle the issues of racism and discrimination through thought-provoking and powerful speeches at the annual Race Unity Speech Awards Regional Heats this week.

"It is not that society needs to give young people a voice. I believe that young people already have a voice, society just needs to listen to it,” a plea from 2023 Race Unity Speech finalist Leo Mwape.

The Race Unity Speech Awards has proudly uplifted and supported the voices of rangatahi for 24 years, providing a platform for inspirational ideas, touching personal stories and difficult conversations to be heard.

Year 11-13 students will take part in this year’s regional heats beginning March 21 to March 28, delivering speeches of up to 8 minutes long in either English or Te Reo Māori.

The topic of this year’s speech awards is Te Taura Tangata – The Rope of Unity, an invitation from former speech participants for more collaboration with the wider community on the race relations front.

Entries to the speech awards have returned to pre-Covid levels, with a 10 percent increase in registrations from 2023. Students will also be delivering Te Reo Māori speeches in Gisborne, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Media are invited to attend any of the following Regional Heat events, details can be found here: https://raceunity.nz/regionals

Champions from the Regional Heats will attend the semi-final, finals, and a national hui in Auckland on May 4-5.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

About the Awards

· The New Zealand Bahá’í Community established the awards after the tragic death of race relations advocate and Bahá’í Faith member Hedi Moani.

· The New Zealand Bahá’í Community is a religious community concerned with promoting the oneness of humanity at the local, national, and international levels.

· The Hui and Speech Awards are organised by the New Zealand Bahá’í Community and are sponsored and supported by the New Zealand Police, Multicultural New Zealand, the Human Rights Commission, Manukau Institute of Technology, the Ministry for Ethnic Communities, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, Speech New Zealand and the Hedi Moani Charitable Trust.

Race Unity Awards by the numbers:

· 2,000 – Students have participated in the Speech Awards since 2001.

· 40,000 – People have listened to these speeches in person.

· 2 million – Views of these speeches online.

· 1,000 – Police officers, academics, government officials and other people of influence have served as judges of the Speech Awards.

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RaceUnity

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/raceunityaotearoa

Instagram: @raceunityaotearoa

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Race Unity Speech Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 