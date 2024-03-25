Waikato Wellbeing Project And Rainbow Hub Waikato Unite To Share Stories Of Empowerment And Support

Waikato Wellbeing Project and Rainbow Hub Waikato are thrilled to announce their collaboration on the latest instalment of the "Lots of Little Fires" video series, highlighting the impactful work being done at Rainbow Hub Waikato.

Rainbow Hub Waikato serves as a beacon of hope and acceptance for individuals within the LGBTQIA+ community, providing a nurturing environment where individuals can explore their identities, find support, and cultivate meaningful connections.

The organisation's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment resonates deeply with the core values of the Waikato Wellbeing Project.

The latest video story produced by Lots of Little Fires captures the essence of Rainbow Hub Waikato, showcasing the transformative journey of community members who have found solace and belonging within its walls.

From educational initiatives to support services and social gatherings, Rainbow Hub Waikato offers a diverse range of resources to uplift and empower individuals on their personal journeys.

Creating the right atmosphere and environment is key for making a place feel like home, to feel like a place where visitors can fully relax and be calm.

The rooms and vibe of Rainbow Hub Waikato have such a calming and homely feel that it is easy to drop your guard and just chill.

“I mean, if you could imagine only having a couple of hours a week where you can be yourself completely yourself and not have to worry about what people might think about that or what people might say to you. It's what most of our community goes through on a day-to-day basis, except that they don't have a couple of hours every day. They have maybe an hour every week where they can be themselves. So that's why we exist. It's to provide that hour or provide those couple of hours because otherwise what have you got?” says Logan, one of the long standing Rainbow Hub team.

Through the power of storytelling, Lots of Little Fires aims to amplify the voices of organisations like Rainbow Hub Waikato, highlighting the critical role they play in fostering community, resilience, and self-acceptance.

Watch the Video https://youtu.be/GSLgdXBeOIE?si=xKNQzJ-q-HcgMQ2T

