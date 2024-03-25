Corporate Support Essential For Rescue Helicopter: Greenlea Premier Meats Leading The Way In Community Support

The rescue helicopter plays a critical role in responding to life-threatening emergencies and providing rapid transportation for patients in need of urgent medical treatment. The ongoing operation of this vital service relies heavily on the support and generosity of the community.

Corporate support has proven to be essential for the continued operation of the rescue helicopter, ensuring that it can respond to emergencies with highly trained crew on board. Greenlea Premier Meats, a meat company based in Waikato, is one of the many amazing corporate supporters of the rescue helicopter and has been for over 10 years now.

Greenlea Premier Meats truly understands the importance of giving back to the community and supporting good causes. With a workforce that includes employees who often travel to rural or remote locations, Greenlea Premier Meats recognised the importance of supporting the rescue helicopter to provide emergency medical assistance to those in need, especially within areas where road access to a hospital could be hours away.

"We are committed to supporting good causes in the community, and the rescue helicopter immediately came to the forefront of our minds as a vital service that we wanted to support," - Tony Egan, Managing Director, from Greenlea Premier Meats.

One of the many lives that have been saved by the rescue helicopter, thanks to the support of companies like Greenlea Premier Meats, is Brook, a business owner from Taupo. Brook was working at his engineering premises when he was asked to assess a hydraulic leak on a hydraulic container truck. As Brook went to go look for the leak, there was a sudden hydraulic failure and safety valve failure that caused the entire mechanical arm on the truck, weighing around 1000 kg, to collapse and strike Brook in the head, knocking him unconscious. Brook was in critical condition and needed to be immediately transported to the hospital.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Thanks to the quick response of the rescue helicopter, Brook was safely transported to the hospital within 20 minutes and received the critical care he needed to survive. Getting to the hospital quickly in the rescue helicopter within 20 minutes is one thing but having a highly skilled crew onboard to provide treatment to Brook during the transit may have been the defining factor of him being here today.

Without the support of companies like Greenlea Premier Meats, Brook's outcome may have been much different. The ongoing support from companies can help to fund vital equipment, training, and operational expenses for the rescue helicopter, allowing it to respond to emergencies 24/7. Take your company to heroic new heights and support your rescue helicopter and help save lives in your community.

To find out more about supporting your rescue helicopter head to - https://give.rescue.org.nz/become-a-partner

© Scoop Media

