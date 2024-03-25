Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Corporate Support Essential For Rescue Helicopter: Greenlea Premier Meats Leading The Way In Community Support

Monday, 25 March 2024, 7:41 pm
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust

The rescue helicopter plays a critical role in responding to life-threatening emergencies and providing rapid transportation for patients in need of urgent medical treatment. The ongoing operation of this vital service relies heavily on the support and generosity of the community.

Corporate support has proven to be essential for the continued operation of the rescue helicopter, ensuring that it can respond to emergencies with highly trained crew on board. Greenlea Premier Meats, a meat company based in Waikato, is one of the many amazing corporate supporters of the rescue helicopter and has been for over 10 years now.

Greenlea Premier Meats truly understands the importance of giving back to the community and supporting good causes. With a workforce that includes employees who often travel to rural or remote locations, Greenlea Premier Meats recognised the importance of supporting the rescue helicopter to provide emergency medical assistance to those in need, especially within areas where road access to a hospital could be hours away.

"We are committed to supporting good causes in the community, and the rescue helicopter immediately came to the forefront of our minds as a vital service that we wanted to support," - Tony Egan, Managing Director, from Greenlea Premier Meats.

One of the many lives that have been saved by the rescue helicopter, thanks to the support of companies like Greenlea Premier Meats, is Brook, a business owner from Taupo. Brook was working at his engineering premises when he was asked to assess a hydraulic leak on a hydraulic container truck. As Brook went to go look for the leak, there was a sudden hydraulic failure and safety valve failure that caused the entire mechanical arm on the truck, weighing around 1000 kg, to collapse and strike Brook in the head, knocking him unconscious. Brook was in critical condition and needed to be immediately transported to the hospital.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Thanks to the quick response of the rescue helicopter, Brook was safely transported to the hospital within 20 minutes and received the critical care he needed to survive. Getting to the hospital quickly in the rescue helicopter within 20 minutes is one thing but having a highly skilled crew onboard to provide treatment to Brook during the transit may have been the defining factor of him being here today.

Without the support of companies like Greenlea Premier Meats, Brook's outcome may have been much different. The ongoing support from companies can help to fund vital equipment, training, and operational expenses for the rescue helicopter, allowing it to respond to emergencies 24/7. Take your company to heroic new heights and support your rescue helicopter and help save lives in your community.

To find out more about supporting your rescue helicopter head to - https://give.rescue.org.nz/become-a-partner

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Philips Search and Rescue Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 