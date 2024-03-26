Sewage Overflow Stops Children’s Pt England Sports Event

Tāmaki Estuary Protection Society (TEPS) today voices deep concerns over escalating sewage overflows into the Tāmaki Estuary which caused the recent cancellation of a large-scale children’s swimming event at Point England Reserve.

Just 9mm of local rainfall led to the cancellation of the Point England Reserve Beach swim, part of the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon.

The sewage overflow left thousands of young participants unable to partake in the full triathlon experience.

The incident highlights the larger, more concerning issue that sewage overflows are increasingly common across the area, driven by aging and underfunded wastewater infrastructure, coupled with effects of climate change and rapid intensification.

The Society is particularly alarmed by the potential for larger overflow events triggered by more frequent and severe storms, anticipated as a direct consequence of climate change.

“As we witness more extreme weather patterns, our outdated and overstretched sewage systems are increasingly unable to cope with the volumes of stormwater, leading to overflows that pose serious risks to public health, marine life, and the overall health of our waterways” said TEPS Chairperson, Dr Julie Chambers.

“The cancellation of the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon’s swim leg is a wake-up call for Council services to 'TRY' harder to tackle this persistent sewage overflow problem.

Investment in preventative upgrades, and maintenance are crucial to avoid environmental damage, health hazards, and loss of valued community spaces” Chambers said.

Tāmaki Estuary Protection Society members urgently request Watercare / Auckland Council invest in significant upgrades to this local wastewater infrastructure, to serve the growing population and for the health of future generations.

TEPS remains committed to advocating for the health and safety of our waterways. For further information, to get involved, or to support our cause, please visit our website or contact our office directly.

