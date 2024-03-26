Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greenpeace Releases Concerning Nitrate Contamination Test Results, Announces New Canterbury Water Testing

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 10:14 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace Aotearoa is announcing it will run free drop-in water testing days in Darfield, Rangiora, and Culverden in April following recent test results indicating high levels of nitrate in some Cantabrians’ drinking water.

Greenpeace says that following the launch of its ‘ Know Your Nitrate’ map late last year, it received hundreds of requests for free mail-in drinking water testing. Of these, many were from Canterbury, and many came back with high nitrate levels.

Greenpeace spokesperson Amanda Larsson says, "Everyone has the right to access clean safe drinking water, but what we’ve seen over the past three years is that for many rural communities, access to healthy drinking water is being taken away."

Greenpeace will be offering free drinking water testing in Darfield on the 19th April, Culverden on the 20th April, and Rangiora on the 21st April. These follow more than a dozen in-person water testing events that the organisation has run since 2021.

"We provide this free water testing to give rural communities the opportunity to know what’s in their drinking water," says Larsson.

"All you need to bring is a sample of your tap water, and we can test it for nitrate while you wait. Run your kitchen tap for one minute and fill a clean container with 200 mls of water and bring it along.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Household bore water tends to be more likely to reach higher levels of nitrate than town supply, but testing we’ve done in just the last year has shown several town supplies in the Canterbury region testing at more than 5 mg/L of nitrate."

A growing body of research has shown that even small amounts of nitrate contamination in drinking water can increase the likelihood of health risks such as bowel cancer and preterm birth.

"Rural communities are most likely to be impacted by high levels of nitrate contamination in drinking water, because they are the closest to intensive dairying - the main source of nitrate contamination," says Larsson.

"The number of dairy cows in New Zealand has doubled over the last thirty years, and use of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser has increased seven-fold. This has led to a corresponding increase in nitrate contamination of water in rural communities, as cow urine and nitrate from the fertiliser ends up in groundwater and therefore in drinking water.

"No one should have to worry about whether the water they’re drinking could make them sick, but for many rural families this is a real risk."

The Know Your Nitrate map, launched in late November, is frequently updated with new testing results. Greenpeace says more than 200 new data points have been added to the map in this latest iteration.

Greenpeace says 73% of the new data points in Canterbury were above 1 mg/L - the level at which risks of bowel cancer appear - and 39% were above 5 mg/L, which can increase the risk of preterm birth. 3% of the Canterbury water tests were over the maximum allowable value of 11.3 mg/L, which has been proven to cause blue baby syndrome.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 