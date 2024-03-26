Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Public Transport Fares Are Changing For Under 25 Year Olds From Wednesday 01 May

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Free travel on Auckland Transport (AT) services for 5 to 12 year olds and half-price travel for 13 to 24 year olds will end on 30 April 2024, in line with the government’s decision to withdraw funding for these concessions.

These changes will impact around 200,000 of our registered HOP card users.

AT’s Group Manager of Growth & Optimisation, Richard Harrison says that many under 25’s will qualify for alternative concessions – such as child, secondary, tertiary and Community Connect.

“We will automatically transition a customer’s concession to the most beneficial one where we have the necessary data. However, there will still be customers who need to reapply, especially those in tertiary education,” he says.

“We will be directly contacting impacted customers throughout today with next steps about how they can apply for a new concession, if eligible.”

Mr Harrison says that AT did investigate continuing the discounts without central government support.

“Our teams did explore whether we could continue the free and half-price travel for young people from within our own budgets.”

“With an estimated annual cost to AT of approximately $61.5 million, it was not deemed possible without central government support,” says Mr Harrison.

Head to at.govt.nz/farechanges for more information.

Ends

What’s changing on 1 May 2024

  • Free fares end for those aged 5-12 years old
  • Half price fares end for those aged 13-24 years old
Here’s what you need to know

  • Fares are increasing for those between 5-24 years old
  • If you or your children are between 5-15 years old and have a registered AT HOP card with the correct date of birth, you don’t need to do anything. You should continue to tag on and tag off with your HOP card when travelling to recieve a child concession (at least 40% off an adult fare)
  • If you are between 16-24 years old you may be eligible for a cheaper fare if you are a secondary student, full-time tertiary student, community services card holder, Blind Low Vision NZ or total mobility card holder
  • If your children are between 0-4 they can continue to travel for free when accompanied by another passenger
  • Free child weekends continue for children aged 5-15
  • Customers should ensure that they are tagging on and off buses, trains and ferries with their AT HOP card

