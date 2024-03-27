Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrate International Zero Waste Day - Saturday 30 March

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 11:02 am
Press Release: Zero Waste Network Aotearoa

The second annual International Day of Zero Waste is happening on Saturday 30 March 2024. Zero Waste Network Aotearoa is inviting everyone across the country to be part of the One Day Waste-Free Challenge to celebrate the day.

“The One Day Waste-Free Challenge is an opportunity for all of us to consider the waste that we create, and what systems we need to prevent waste from being created in the first place. This could be things like a national refill system for our drinks, reuse systems for our takeaway foods, and repairability for all of our devices,” says Sue Coutts of the Zero Waste Network Aotearoa.

“We are asking everyone to try being waste-free for one day and send us a video clip about how it goes, including what kinds of tools might help them to achieve zero waste.”

“Zero waste is really about system level solutions to waste. While we definitely think it is important that we change behaviours when it comes to creating waste, we think it is really important to acknowledge that making zero waste easy and available is the best way to make it the normal way of doing things.”

“We can’t expect people to jump through hoops to reuse, repair and refill things when there are no systems in place to do those things or they are so expensive they are out of reach for most people.”

“The great thing is that there are heaps of business opportunities for innovative zero waste systems. Instead of putting the cost of waste onto consumers and the environment, the real cost of waste should be borne by those who produce it. That way it can drive change away from the throw-away society towards better solutions.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“There are so many big and small zero waste projects happening all across the country right now. Hibiscus Coast Zero Waste is collecting restaurant food scraps to build soil for growing bananas on a local farm. In Auckland, the city has 12 resource recovery centres to keep thousands of valuable goods in use longer and out of landfill. Repair Cafes are helping hundreds of people up and down the country each week to fix their good stuff with the help of knowledgeable volunteers who pass on their skills. Para Kore is working towards zero waste on marae and in Māori communities. Zero waste projects are helping to build resilient communities in the face of climate change and rising cost of living.”

“We have the solutions to deal with waste. This isn’t hard. We live in a small country and we can do so much better. We need better systems driven by central government and business innovation. Let’s make zero waste a goal for all of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Zero Waste Network Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fear Of Commitment


For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 