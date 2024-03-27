New $12 Million Road Opened In South Taranaki

An enthusiastic crowd of more than 50 people turned out today to watch South Taranaki Mayor, Phil Nixon, and Ngā Rauru Chairperson Mike Neho, officially open the district’s newest road, Te Ranganuku.

Following the road’s blessing led by Ngāti Ruaiti Hapū and Ngā Rauru, representatives from the South Taranaki District Council (STDC), Waka Kotahi NZTA, residents and the government were on hand to witness the much-anticipated opening of the new 8.3km road.

Mayor Nixon says the $12.1 million project, two thirds of which was paid for by the Government through its Shovel Ready Projects Fund and Waka Kotahi - NZ Transport Agency, represented a major investment in the southernmost part of the district which guarantees security of access for residents and business.

“The South Taranaki District Council made a commitment to provide a secure, safe and reliable access route to the Waiinu beach settlement, guaranteeing the security of access for residents in the event of future floods, as well as the ongoing financial viability of businesses operating in the area.”

The project to build the new road was first mooted after the June 2015 floods closed the Limeworks Bridge, the only access road to the Waitotara meatworks and Waiinu Beach community. This was the fourth time in 26 years the bridge had to be closed for a significant period while repairs were made. The new road will eliminate the risk and cost of business interruption to the community and local industry, in the event of future flooding.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) representative Bridget Sullivan congratulated the Council for their diligence and care throughout the project, particularly in managing the funding aspects and keeping up communication with the government.

“This was critical for the economic safety and resilience of the area, and this is a great example of central and local government collaboration,” she says.

This sentiment was echoed by Whanganui MP Carl Bates who also extended his thanks to all who were involved in the project.

“This project is a great demonstration of how local and central government can work together and provide our communities and businesses with the infrastructure so critical to their ongoing viability. Now, enjoy the new road.”

