Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New $12 Million Road Opened In South Taranaki

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 4:05 pm
Press Release: South Taranaki District Council

An enthusiastic crowd of more than 50 people turned out today to watch South Taranaki Mayor, Phil Nixon, and Ngā Rauru Chairperson Mike Neho, officially open the district’s newest road, Te Ranganuku.

Following the road’s blessing led by Ngāti Ruaiti Hapū and Ngā Rauru, representatives from the South Taranaki District Council (STDC), Waka Kotahi NZTA, residents and the government were on hand to witness the much-anticipated opening of the new 8.3km road.

Mayor Nixon says the $12.1 million project, two thirds of which was paid for by the Government through its Shovel Ready Projects Fund and Waka Kotahi - NZ Transport Agency, represented a major investment in the southernmost part of the district which guarantees security of access for residents and business.

“The South Taranaki District Council made a commitment to provide a secure, safe and reliable access route to the Waiinu beach settlement, guaranteeing the security of access for residents in the event of future floods, as well as the ongoing financial viability of businesses operating in the area.”

The project to build the new road was first mooted after the June 2015 floods closed the Limeworks Bridge, the only access road to the Waitotara meatworks and Waiinu Beach community. This was the fourth time in 26 years the bridge had to be closed for a significant period while repairs were made. The new road will eliminate the risk and cost of business interruption to the community and local industry, in the event of future flooding.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) representative Bridget Sullivan congratulated the Council for their diligence and care throughout the project, particularly in managing the funding aspects and keeping up communication with the government.

“This was critical for the economic safety and resilience of the area, and this is a great example of central and local government collaboration,” she says.

This sentiment was echoed by Whanganui MP Carl Bates who also extended his thanks to all who were involved in the project.

“This project is a great demonstration of how local and central government can work together and provide our communities and businesses with the infrastructure so critical to their ongoing viability. Now, enjoy the new road.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from South Taranaki District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fear Of Commitment


For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 