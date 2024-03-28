Iconic Environmental Charity Partners With Leading Life Insurer

Iconic Kiwi charity Keep New Zealand Beautiful announced its partnership with one of Aotearoa’s leading providers of life insurance, Chubb Life Insurance New Zealand Limited (Chubb Life).

Keep New Zealand Beautiful began in 1967 as a government-led litter reduction campaign, with the iconic ‘Be a Tidy Kiwi’ campaign of the era still resonating with Kiwis today. But in the decades since, New Zealand’s economy and population have grown significantly and so has the country’s waste problem. Climate change, loss of biodiversity and waste pollution are critical challenges facing New Zealand. Inspiring, educating and empowering Aotearoa’s youth and helping create climate-literate communities are vital steps to tackling these issues.

With a 100-year history in New Zealand, Chubb Life shares a commitment to supporting and caring for local communities. By providing life, income protection, critical illness and business insurance products, Chubb Life helps Kiwis protect what is most important to them.

Heather Saunderson, CEO of Keep New Zealand Beautiful, says, “We’re very pleased to sign up Chubb Life as a charity partner, and we look forward to creating a lot of value together in the environmental sector.”

“The enthusiasm of the Chubb Life team is palpable,” says Ms. Saunderson. “We’re proud to partner with a company that focuses on protecting the life’s work of New Zealanders and is passionate about extending this to the environment we all live in”.

“Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s focus on free, accessible environmental education for schools and community groups aligns with Chubb Life’s belief that insurers can play an important role in educating and supporting Kiwis on how to protect themselves, and this amazing country we call home,” says Ms. Saunderson.

Gail Costa, Chief Executive Officer of Chubb Life, said, “We are pleased to join forces with Keep New Zealand Beautiful to give back to our communities and protect and enhance Aotearoa’s precious environment. This partnership is one of many steps we’re taking to build an even stronger connection with the communities we live and work in. We are proud to share this journey with our team, Advisers and customers.”

