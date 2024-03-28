Congratulations To Bob Francis - Senior New Zealander Of The Year!

Masterton Mayor Gary Caffell has congratulated former mayor Bob Francis, named the Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year, Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau, for 2024.

Bob was Mayor for seven terms from 1986 to 2007, and Gary said his work for the District certainly didn’t end there.

“This is a very fitting acknowledgment for someone who has devoted his life to working for the community he lives in and loves,” Gary said.

“There wouldn’t be many areas of life in Masterton, and the wider Wairarapa, that Bob hasn’t been involved in – from Pūkaha, to ongoing work for a range of regional business ideas, and lending his support to initiatives to help those less fortunate in the community.

“After years of service, Bob continues to put Masterton on the map.”

