Lower Hutt Man Convicted Of Illegal Gambling And Money Laundering Charges, Assets Seized

Thomas Mackay Taniwha appeared today in the Wellington District Court and was fined $16,500, following an investigation by Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

Taniwha pled guilty to three illegal gambling charges under the Gambling Act 2003 and one charge of money laundering under the Crimes Act 1961.

The charges relate to high turnover poker games conducted by Mr Taniwha using both ‘in person’ and online gambling platforms.

Taniwha received more than $600k in deposits that were conclusively linked to illegal gambling activity, some of which was transferred into the business bank account of a car dealership.

Additionally, assets believed to be the proceeds of illegal gambling have also been restrained by Police and will now go through forfeiture proceedings under the Criminal Proceeds Recovery Act 2009.

“This type of large scale organised illegal gambling is driven by personal gain and avoids any responsibility for the harm it causes our communities.” said John Sneyd, General Manager Regulatory Services, DIA.

“We are committed to maintaining the integrity of the gambling sector and limiting opportunities for gambling-related crimes. This includes holding people to account where we see unlawful behaviour.”

For more information on New Zealand gambling regulation visit dia.govt.nz/Gambling.

