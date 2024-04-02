Tokoroa Voted Best Stage In New Zealand’s Biggest Mountain Bike Stage Race

Photo: Chris Chase Photography

Tokoroa has been voted the best stage of the iconic Shimano Volcanic Epic MTB Stage Race which is returning for a second time running from 3 – 7 April 2024.

The praise, awarded by riders, shows Tokoroa as a premier destination for mountain bikers, with its untouched trails offering a top riding experience.

The Tokoroa trails left a good impression during last year’s event with many riders hailing it as a hidden gem, with its trails offering both a challenging yet refreshing change from the familiar terrain in the other stages of the race.

The event is being held across 200 kilometres of New Zealand’s North Island geothermal region in Rotorua, Taupō and Tokoroa, and promises five days of exciting competition.

With an expected turnout of 350 riders, the race continues to attract participants from around the world with nine nationalities represented and excited to explore New Zealand's unique scenes and conquer its famous trails.

The five-day mountain bike race is set through unique forest trails, some only accessible in the Shimano Volcanic Epic MTB Stage Race, with competitors riding between 40 to 60 kilometres per day.

“We’re thrilled to witness the growing recognition of Tokoroa as a premier mountain biking destination,” says Mike Cockin, Marketing and Sponsorship Manager for Nduro Events.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"The overwhelming praise from riders confirms the quality of Tokoroa's trails, and we're excited to showcase them once again during the Shimano Volcanic Epic MTB Stage Race."

As anticipation builds for the upcoming event, organisers are committed to delivering an experience that celebrates mountain biking while highlighting the natural beauty and hospitality of South Waikato.

Mike recognises the collaborative effort between Nduro Events and the South Waikato District Council.

“It’s been exciting working alongside the South Waikato District Council again and helping bring people to the region, working hand in hand with them,” says Mike.

South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley expressed his enthusiasm for hosting stage three of the mountain bike race at Cougar Mountain Bike Park for a second year running. “This event aligns with our ongoing efforts to promote outdoor recreation in the South Waikato,” he says.

This race sees both solo competitors and those in pairs, riding new courses every day, with each track offering a new experience. The race starts in Rotorua, before heading to Taupō, then Tokoroa and then finishing back in Rotorua.

“We’re hoping the event can help lower barriers for locals who are keen to get into mountain biking, it’s a platform to engage people in the region,” says Mayor Petley.

“We encourage our community to come along and cheer the riders on as they take on the trails of Cougar Park.”

To find out more about the event and where you can go support and experience everything South Waikato has to offer, check it out here: https://www.volcanicepic.co.nz/

About South Waikato

The South Waikato District lies at the heart of New Zealand’s North Island with State Highway 1 running through three of our main towns - Tokoroa, Putāruru and Tīrau. The other main town is Arapuni village, home to Arapuni hydro power station. The district’s close proximity to Hamilton, Tauranga and Auckland, all less than a two-hour drive away, makes it an attractive place to live and do business.

© Scoop Media

