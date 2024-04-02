Maritime Union National Secretary Craig Harrison Resigns

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig
Harrison has resigned from his position as National
Secretary of the Maritime Union of New Zealand for personal
reasons, effective immediately.
Maritime Union of New
Zealand National President Carl Findlay thanks Craig on
behalf of the Maritime Union for his dedication and
commitment to his role since 2020 and the Union wish him all
the best in the future.
The National Council of the
Union will be meeting next month in
Wellington.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!