Maritime Union National Secretary Craig Harrison Resigns

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison has resigned from his position as National Secretary of the Maritime Union of New Zealand for personal reasons, effective immediately.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National President Carl Findlay thanks Craig on behalf of the Maritime Union for his dedication and commitment to his role since 2020 and the Union wish him all the best in the future.

The National Council of the Union will be meeting next month in Wellington.

