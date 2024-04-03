Taranaki Cathedral Remediation Project Paused With Funding Shortfall Of $8.5m

New Plymouth, 2 April 2024. Taranaki Cathedral Church of St Mary/Mere Tapu has announced a pause in their remediation and maintenance project due to an $8.5m shortfall.

Key contractor Clelands recently completed a test on a portion of the southern wall of the Cathedral, using the strengthening techniques proposed for the entire building.

The estimated remediation cost has increased dramatically. Early engineering solutions in 2019 were in the order of $10m. However, with a final consented design in 2024, the costs have blown out to over $20m. The project is being active to meet the $8.5m shortfall, aspiring to begin work within the next 24 months, subject to contractor availability.

In 2021, The Taranaki Anglican Trust Board (TATB) was able to begin the project by renovating the vicarage and building Te Whare Hononga because the TATB received the total funding for their completion. At the time, there were insufficient funds to undertake the remediation of the Cathedral.

St Mary's church and Te Whare Hononga together provide a unique educational opportunity for peace and reconciliation in our region. Working with Ngāti Te Whiti first has set the tone to rescope the future. “Reconciliation is not a destination. It is a long journey of shared experiences”, says Taranaki Cathedral Dean, Jay Ruka. He continues, “A remediated cathedral will be an overflow of a remediated relationship with iwi Māori.” The entire Taranaki Cathedral site and community is forging into an educational centre of excellence focused on peace and reconciliation, conflict resolution, and restorative justice.

Taranaki Cathedral has been fortunate to receive funds from various sources over the years for the project, including the Anglican church, MBIE Kānoa, Toi Foundation, New Plymouth District Council, Lotteries & Heritage New Zealand, the George Mason Trust, and the wider Taranaki community. Taranaki Cathedral is deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed to date and would like to extend special thanks to Clelands for their support, commitment to the project and their successful work thus far.

To support the vision of Taranaki Cathedral and to contribute towards the funds needed, we invite you to visit https://www.taranakicathedral.nz/strengthening. Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

