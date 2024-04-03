Spectrum Foundation Dedicates Over $1.2m To Opportunities And Empowerment For Disabled People

Spectrum Foundation is delighted to fund five more disability support organisations in its March 2024 funding round.

Funding panel spokesperson Ann Thomson says all the funded organisations and projects will provide opportunities not offered within mainstream government-funded systems.

"Whether they’re providing housing support, creating training opportunities for disabled people, or giving a voice to our community, it’s a privilege to get behind the magnificent work these organisations are doing."

The funded organisations are:

Taimahi Trust - to provide job training opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities in Whangārei.

The D-List - renewed funding to promote and champion disabled culture and voices in Aotearoa through articles and content at www.thedlist.co.nz

Parent to Parent - renewed funding for Parent to Parent’s ‘Building a Good Life’ workshops, helping inform parents of their disabled child’s rights in the education system.

Gig Buddies Auckland - to help combat social isolation for disabled people and break the barriers to inclusion.

Level Up Aotearoa and Disability Connect - to provide housing support for disabled people and whānau in South Auckland through the Whakamana pilot programme.

These projects represent part of the more than $1.2 million Spectrum Foundation has committed to disability focused projects since the start of 2023.

Spectrum Group Chief Executive Sean Stowers says the funding reaffirms Spectrum Foundation’s determination to help remove barriers for disabled people.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"All of these projects will promote choice and agency for disabled people and their whānau," he says. "We’re humbled to support and promote the fantastic work people are doing in our community."

Spectrum Foundation’s next funding round opens in June, with successful applicants announced in September.

To learn more about Spectrum Foundation’s funding application process, visit www.spectrumfoundation.org/nz/funding

© Scoop Media

