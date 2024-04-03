The Sanctuary Mountain® Maungatautari Gala Dinner - Mauri Of The Maunga: Early Bird Tickets Are On Sale Now

Sanctuary Mountain® Maungatautari aims to raise funds to support the conservation of New Zealand’s unique wildlife through the restoration work of the world’s largest fenced sanctuary.

In mid-2022, Sanctuary Mountain® Maungatautari hosted an inaugural Gala Dinner to assist in funding a kākāpō barrier fence modification. Completion of this enabled the arrival of kākāpō to Maungatautari in July 2023 in partnership with Ngāi Tahu, the Department of Conservation’s Kākāpō Recovery team, Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, Ngāti Hauā, Raukawa, and Waikato. This marked the first time kākāpō had lived on mainland New Zealand in close to 40 years.

Sanctuary Mountain® Maungatautari is recognised both nationally and internationally for the success of its pest management programmes; keeping predator species outside the sanctuary fence is what they do. This year’s gala is focussing on funding some of the bigger challenges the sanctuary is facing such as:

Assisting the pest management programmes throughout the reserve so that kākāpō and other native species can thrive

Aiding the daily monitoring of kākāpō activity

Upholding general maintenance of the sanctuary and

Continuing to ensure the pest-proof fence is maintained.

Today, kākāpō are on the maunga, and every day, the Sanctuary Mountain® Maungatautari team are learning more about how they live, integrate with their surroundings, and how to keep them inside the safety of the sanctuary fence using technology and a very, very dedicated, responsive and resilient team.

The current total kākāpō population is 247, with more kākāpō projected to reach breeding age in the coming seasons, the existing predator-free offshore islands, Whenua Hou, Pukenui and Te Kākahu-o-Tamatea are close to capacity. Kākāpō need new, safe, predator-free habitat to enable the population to grow. Simply put, they need Sanctuary Mountain® Maungatautari’s predator-free environment and the work to establish them in the sanctuary has only just begun!

Join the Sanctuary Mountain® Maungatautari team to indulge in a delicious 3-course meal, enjoy stunning entertainment and, of course, participate in the much-coveted Art Auction. Support the largest fenced sanctuary in Aotearoa/New Zealand, the home of 2,500 kiwi, the place that is also trialing the relocation of kākāpō on the mainland.

Where: Sir Don Rowlands Centre, Mighty River Domain, Karapiro, Cambridge

When: Wednesday 5th June, 2024, 6 pm - 11 pm

Early bird tickets:

- Individual ticket: $210

- Table of 10: $2,000

Early Bird tickets on sale until the 10th of April - don’t miss out!

What’s included in your ticket:

- A delicious 3-course meal from BiteLAB

- An evening hosted by world-class comedian Te Radar

- A night of storytelling by those who are involved in the work taking place on the Maunga

- An opportunity to bid on stunning artworks from local and world-renowned artists

The Sanctuary Mountain® Maungatautari team needs your help! Your ticket purchase and Art Auction proceeds go towards the ongoing conservation mahi on the Maunga.

Learn more about the great work of Sanctuary Mountain® Maungatautari here - https://www.sanctuarymountain.co.nz/home

Or learn more about Mauri of the Maunga here - https://www.sanctuarymountain.co.nz/visit/special-events#

