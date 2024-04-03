Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road Sealing Work North Of Rangitata River This Friday, Or Saturday If Wet

Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 6:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

A road rehabilitation site on SH1 just north of the Rangitata River at Ealing, South Canterbury, will be sealed this Friday 5 April, if the weather stays dry, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

SH1 north of the Rangitata River will have significant delays up to 40 minutes at a time, 10 am to 4 pm on Friday, (or if wet Friday, Saturday 6 April), says NZTA’s Senior Network Manager for Mid and South Canterbury Scott McKenzie.

This work was originally planned to be completed before Easter but had to be rescheduled.

There is an alternative scenic route inland off SH1 for light vehicles (see map below), but it adds 35 minutes to the travel time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 