Road Sealing Work North Of Rangitata River This Friday, Or Saturday If Wet

A road rehabilitation site on SH1 just north of the Rangitata River at Ealing, South Canterbury, will be sealed this Friday 5 April, if the weather stays dry, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

SH1 north of the Rangitata River will have significant delays up to 40 minutes at a time, 10 am to 4 pm on Friday, (or if wet Friday, Saturday 6 April), says NZTA’s Senior Network Manager for Mid and South Canterbury Scott McKenzie.

This work was originally planned to be completed before Easter but had to be rescheduled.

There is an alternative scenic route inland off SH1 for light vehicles (see map below), but it adds 35 minutes to the travel time.

Check the Canterbury highway updates here for confirmation of the Friday sealing: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury

