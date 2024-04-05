Have Your Say On The Fisheries (International Fishing And Other Matters) Amendment Bill

The chairperson of the Primary Production Committee is now calling for submissions on the Fisheries (International Fishing and Other Matters) Amendment Bill.

This bill would make amendments to the Fisheries Act 1996 relating to New Zealand’s approach to international fisheries. These changes would bring New Zealand’s regulation and compliance regime more in line with its international obligations, particularly regarding illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Changes proposed by the bill include:

Changes to the regulation and permitting of New Zealand vessels fishing outside our waters.

Increasing New Zealand’s capacity to combat IUU fishing by both New Zealand and foreign vessels, notably by giving fishery inspectors new powers to inspect and detain vessels.

Improving the international fishing permitting regime for industry and decision-makers.

Increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of actions taken against fisheries violations.

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission by midnight on 15 May 2024.

For more details about the bill:

