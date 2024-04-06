Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Waikato’s Rich Cultural Heritage Highlighted Through Captivating Storytelling

Saturday, 6 April 2024, 4:30 am
Press Release: Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Local Māori tourism operator, Te Ahurei Māori Tourism, is being profiled to an impressive global audience of over four million this month as part of a partnership initiative between Tourism New Zealand, New Zealand Māori Tourism and Regional Tourism Organisations including Hamilton & Waikato Tourism.

This innovative initiative aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Waikato through captivating storytelling and to help international audiences form a deeper connection and understanding of Māori culture.

Te Ahurei Māori Tourism is one of six unique Māori tourism businesses from across the county that have been highlighted through a series of creative videos, sharing stories of whakapapa, manaakitanga, whanaunatanga and kaitiakitanga, encouraging people to visit and experience it for themselves.

The rich Māori cultural tapestry of Hamilton Kirikiriroa and the wider Waikato showcased in this inspiring project highlights the power of storytelling to connect people across cultures and in turn deepen the connection that manuwhiri feel to people and place.

Te Ahurei’s two-hour Hamilton CBD walking tours, showcase significant public artworks, in the form of murals, sculptures and carvings, and the narratives and messages behind them.

Founder Les Tuteao is a proud descendent of teachers and storytellers, and a lover of art and with the support of his mother Shirley and his sister Charity shares the stories of Hamilton Kirikiriroa and the Waikato with visitors.

Continuing the long-held Māori tradition of knowledge sharing, Te Ahurei’s goal is to share the kaupapa of Māori culture with authenticity and respect. Through storytelling their aim is to create meaningful connections between visitors and our land, traditions, and people.

Check out Te Ahurei Māori Tourism’s video here: www.instagram.com/p/C5RZAUPNlue/

