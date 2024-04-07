Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Pride Calls For Restorative Justice After Karangahape Rd Rainbow Crossing Vandalism

Sunday, 7 April 2024, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Auckland Pride

Auckland Pride can trace its whakapapa back to the work of the queer activists who fought for our rights to be recognised, and knew that it was only through coming together as community that we could ensure those changes happened.

The legacy of their work lives on through Homosexual Law Reform, the Human Rights Act, Marriage Equality, and the ending of Conversion Practices - but there is still more work to do.

“The vandalism of the Rainbow Crossing on Karangahape Road highlights an undercurrent of hate towards Rainbow Communities in Aotearoa, an undercurrent which our justice system is not designed to address” says Auckland Pride Co-Chair Quack Pirihi. “To protect our communities and build an equitable Aotearoa where Takatāpui and Rainbow communities are liberated, thriving, and connected, we need community solutions.”

Auckland Pride is calling for a community-led restorative justice approach to responding to those responsible for painting over our crossing.

Restorative Justice Approaches bring together everyone affected by an incident of wrongdoing to collectively decide how to deal with incident and its implications for the future. Restorative Justice focuses on repairing relationships between victims, offenders, and the community while keeping in mind considerations of justice.

By their nature, criminal and court processes marginalise those who have been harmed and reflect the monocultural and colonial values on which the policing and court systems were founded. These colonial values are the same values which brought homophobia to Aotearoa, and Auckland Pride believes that colonial systems cannot help us solve fundamentally colonial problems.

“As a queer, community led organisation, we stand ready to work with and alongside those who are responsible to find a process of healing and restoration that can show that there’s a better way forward for our communities,” says Auckland Pride Co-Chair Bhenjamin Goodsir.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Pride on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 