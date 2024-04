Your Place, Your Say On The Future Of Taranaki

Time is running out to have your say on the Taranaki Regional Council 2024-2034 Long-Term Plan. You can give feedback on anything in the Plan and six key issues:

Improving resource management

Delivering on freshwater

Addressing climate change

Our approach to possum control

The future of Towards Predator-Free Taranaki

Protecting indigenous biodiversity

Click on the link below by 5pm on 12 April to take part.

Click here to take part

