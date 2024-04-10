Anticipating Winter Strains, Salvation Army Partners With Leading Kiwi Health Care Brand

As winter approaches, The Salvation Army stands at the forefront of support for vulnerable Kiwi families bracing for the financial challenges that lie ahead. With temperatures dropping and the cost of living rising, cooler months bring added strain to households already struggling to make ends meet. In anticipation of the heightened demand for assistance, The Salvation Army is gearing up to extend its reach and provide crucial aid to those in need across New Zealand.

In a significant boost to these efforts, The Salvation Army will be joining forces with New Zealand’s original health and wellness company, Healtheries, which has been helping keep Kiwis healthy for 120 years.

Healtheries will be donating an estimated 2000+ bottles of Complete Multivitamins through purchases made exclusively at Woolworths supermarkets in April. This forthcoming contribution, set to kick off on April 15th through a partnership exclusively at Woolworths stores nationwide, will play a pivotal role in supporting families facing hardships during the winter months.

"While we eagerly await the arrival of these much-needed Multivitamins, the impending donation from Healtheries represents a beacon of hope for families navigating the challenges of winter," says a spokesperson from The Salvation Army. "As an organisation committed to serving those in need, we understand the critical importance of providing comprehensive support, especially during times of heightened vulnerability."

Recent statistics underscore the pressing need for assistance, with The Salvation Army providing food support to families over 93,000 times in 2023 alone, representing a 40% increase from the previous year. These figures highlight the growing number of Kiwis grappling with financial insecurity and underscore the urgency of initiatives aimed at alleviating their burdens.

The impending donation of Multivitamins from Healtheries, facilitated exclusively through Woolworths stores, comes at a crucial time. From April 15th to May 12th, every $15 spent on Healtheries vitamins and supplements in Woolworths stores will result in Healtheries donating $1 worth of vitamins to The Salvation Army. This collective effort is estimated to yield approximately 2000 bottles of multi-vitamins for distribution to The Salvation Army's network of foodbanks. This will benefit 2,000 families across the country, providing essential nutritional support during the winter season.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to Healtheries for their invaluable partnership and commitment to supporting our mission," says a spokesperson from The Salvation Army. "Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing adversity, ensuring that every family receives the assistance they need to thrive, even in the coldest months."

For further information on how to support The Salvation Army's winter initiatives or to make a donation, please visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.nz/.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organisation dedicated to serving individuals and families in need without discrimination. With a presence in over 130 countries, The Salvation Army provides a wide array of social services, including food assistance, emergency shelter, addiction rehabilitation, and disaster relief.

