Rural Women NZ: Applications Open For Two Community Grant Programmes

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 9:54 am
Press Release: Rural Women New Zealand

Applications are now open for two Rural Women New Zealand administered grant programmes.

The Cynthia Collier Grant of $5000 is intended to support rural projects and activities focussed on children, the elderly, community, conservation, counselling, and education.

The grant is made possible thanks to the generosity of the family of Cynthia Collier. Cynthia grew up in rural New Zealand, firstly as a child in the Rangitikei/Manawatu area and spent her adult life on Wakarua Station near Taihape. Cynthia was a passionate supporter of her community and the work of Rural Women New Zealand.

One grant of $5000 will be made per annum for the next three years, with the first grant being made in 2024.

You can find more information about the grant and download the application form by clicking this link.

The second grant is the Scotlands Te Kiteroa Charitable Grant of up to $1500. The grant aims to assist rural individuals, groups and organisations for projects and activities in the areas of children, care, elderly, community, conservation, counselling, and education.

You can find more information and download the application form by clicking this link.

Applications for both grant programmes close at the end of April.

Rural Women NZ has a range of other funds and grants available throughout the year. You can find the full list on our website by clicking this link.

