An Orange Warning Has Been Issued For Both Rain And Thunderstorms Through To Midday Friday For The Coromandel

The weather event coming up from the south is a convective system, which could deliver heavy downpours anywhere across the Coromandel without warning. Rainfall amounts could reach 120mm or more over this time.

Strong N/NE winds will continue throughout the warning period which is likely to result in wave overtopping along the Thames Coast Road, especially during the high tide periods: 9pm tonight (Thursday) and Friday morning at 9.45am.

Our Civil Defence team urges everyone to keep safe, clear gutters and drains, avoid any unnecessary travel, check and report any changes to slip areas that occurred during last year's storms. Above all, stay informed and up to date on the weather as this event is unpredictable.

We will provide further updates as they come to hand.

Thames Centennial Pool opening times dependent on weather

Due to the forecasted weather, the Thames Centennial Pool won’t open until 10am tomorrow (Friday 12 April).

Staff will assess the weather before 10 am to make a call as to whether it will have to remain closed. Please contact the pool on 07 868 8441 to check on availability.

