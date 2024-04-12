Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland Council's Recklessness Puts Watercare At Risk

Friday, 12 April 2024, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

Watercare has signalled the possibility of a 25.8% increase in bills in order to remain in Auckland Council's borrowing limit.

Watercare's debt currently sits in Council's books, and are therefor unable to borrow to offset these increases.

Commenting, Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance spokesperson Sam Warren said:

"The root of the problem is Auckland Council's recklessness."

"Watercare is one of the few entities justified to borrow at such scale to fund critical infrastructure – but Auckland Council has acted like an impulsive teenager and maxed out Mum and Dad's credit card."

"At the end of the day, Council urgently needs to reign in its wasteful spending on vanity projects, cut the fat, and stick to its core services."

