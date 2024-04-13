Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police investigating New Market ram raid

Saturday, 13 April 2024, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Joseph Niupopo, Auckland City Crime Squad:

Police are investigating the ram raid of a jewellers in New Market last night.

About 8.55pm, a stolen Toyota Aqua reversed into the store on Broadway, while several staff were closing. The employees locked themselves in a back room while six offenders, whose faces were covered, began breaking cabinets and taking jewellery. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

The offenders used hammers and tyre irons to gain entry to cabinets and drove off with a large quantity of high-end pieces of jewellery.

Police would like to hear from anyone who could identify these individuals involved in the ram raid

Police located the vehicle abandoned a short distance away, with some of the stolen goods still inside.

Forensic examinations of the scene and vehicle will continue this morning.

This was a distressing incident for the store staff, and we are providing them with support as we work to locate the offenders. The employees responded bravely and made the right decision to put their own safety first.

A stocktake of the store will be completed to establish what has been taken. Further information will be released proactively.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105, by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using Update my report. Please reference the file number 240412/0735.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

