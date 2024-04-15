Climate Liberation Aotearoa Takes Action At Wellington Today, Marking 4th Cruise Ship Protest In The Last 8 Days

Climate Liberation Aotearoa takes action at Zealandia, Wellington on Monday 15 April, marking 4th cruise ship protest in the last 8 days.

At 9:30AM on Monday 15th April, Supporters of Climate Liberation Aotearoa will be at Zealandia Wildlife Sanctuary holding banners, handing out leaflets and speaking with cruise ship passengers about the devastating effects of the cruise ship industry.

“It is heartbreaking to see so many people come to a place dedicated to protecting nature when they travelled to get here doing quite possibly the worst activity for the environment that the average individual can undertake - by travelling on a cruise ship.” says spokesperson Caz Sheldon

Otago University academic Dr Inga Smith calculated that a cruise ship holiday to New Zealand emits four times the greenhouse gas emissions than an equivalent holiday flying and staying in hotels. She says:

“From a climate change perspective, going on a cruise ship is one of the worst holidays that you can take.”

“Clearly these passengers want to enjoy this beautiful sanctuary. They come to Zealandia, to visit our beautiful natural environment and the birds we are saving, while the ships themselves are contributing hugely to destroying the future of these natural wonders.” Says Sheldon

“We often hear in the media that the cruise industry is contributing positively to our economy, but in fact according to the NZ Institute for Economic Research, cruise passengers make up 9% of the overseas visitors, yet they only contribute 3% to international tourist spend. So these tourists are much worse from both an economic point of view and from an environmental point of view, than other international tourists.”

“We invite the public to donate to Zelandia to help ensure that they do not need to rely on dirty cruise money https://donate.visitzealandia.com/ and to support us in working to reform the cruise industry”

Climate Liberation Aotearoa is demanding that local and national governments include emissions from international shipping and aviation in their emissions targets and reductions plans, that the Climate Change Commission recommend this in their advice to government due in November this year, that cruise ship subsidies be ended, and cruise ship be banned from sensitive natural area like Fiordland.

