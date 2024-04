Fatal Collision, SH 2, Matamau

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on State Highway 2 at Matamau, north of Dannevirke.

The crash happened between Okane and Tataramoa roads about 3.20am. The man was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and the road remains closed. Diversions are in place, but the road is expected to open under stop-go traffic management shortly.

Motorists should expect delays.

