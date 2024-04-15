Whānau Voice 2024 Survey: Shaping The Future Of Western Bay Of Plenty Wellness Services

The Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation (WBOP PHO) and Ngā Mataapuna Oranga (NMO) are proud to announce the launch of the Whānau Voice 2024 Survey, designed to uncover what matters most to our Western Bay of Plenty community.

The purpose of the Whānau Voice 2024 Survey is to empower community members to voice their opinions and identify what the key priorities are in their lives. By participating in this survey, residents have the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing improvement and development of local health and wellness services, tailored to meet the needs of individuals and whānau.

The environment around us is constantly changing, and these changes can influence various aspects of our lives; how we work, play, and live as individuals and families. “As health organisations, we recognise that health is influenced by various factors beyond medical care. This is why we are reaching out to individuals to understand what helps people to stay healthy and what they believe are the priorities to help them to achieve well-being”, explained Lindsey Webber, CEO, WBOP PHO.

The Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act 2022 mandates community involvement in the planning and enhancement of services. The Whānau Voice 2024 Survey aligns with this requirement by providing residents with a direct avenue to contribute their perspectives and help shape the future of their community.

"We cannot increase trust or advance equity for whānau without understanding and prioritising everyone’s experience. If you have something to say on what matters most to your life and those you care about, then I encourage you to complete the survey. We want to hear about it”, said NMO Managing Director, Janice Kuka.

The survey is now open, and it will run until the 17th of May, with the possibility of an extension, if needed, to reach a wider audience. To encourage participation, respondents will have the opportunity to enter a draw to win one of five $200 vouchers by providing their contact information (this is optional).

To participate in the survey, please visit bit.ly/whanauvoice or scan the QR code (poster attached).

