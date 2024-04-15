Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Chief Executive Of Rural Women Stepping Down In June

Monday, 15 April 2024, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Rural Women New Zealand

The Chief Executive of Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) Gabrielle O’Brien has announced that she will be stepping down from the helm of the organisation at the end of June.

“I’m taking this step with mixed emotions as I have absolutely loved working with the Board and National Office team and meeting so many of our wonderful members over the past three years,” Rural Women CEO Gabrielle O’Brien says.

“It’s been a privilege to lead this special organisation and I’m proud of the work we have achieved during my tenure, including navigating the organisation through the challenges of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we prepare for next year’s Centenary, I am most proud of all of the work that has gone into setting up the organisation for the next 100 years. I am confident it will continue to play an important role in connecting and supporting women at the heart of our rural communities.”

After finishing up at the end of June, Gabe plans on pursuing some different opportunities, projects and interests including some travel.

Rural Women NZ Board President Gill Naylor says she will miss Gabe’s measured expertise.

“It’s been a great pleasure to work with Gabe and she is leaving the organisation in a much stronger position to tackle the future as a result of her dedication and commitment over the past three years,” Gill says.

The Board will begin the process for recruiting a new Chief Executive shortly.

Gabe’s last day will be on Thursday 27 June.

