Road closed, SH1 Taupō - Bay of Plenty

State Highway 1, Hatepe is closed due to a truck rolling.

The crash was reported at 4:15pm.

No injuries have been reported.

The road is curently closed and diversions are in place around the Western Bays.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media