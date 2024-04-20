Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Appeal For Information Following Ram Raid, Haumoana

Saturday, 20 April 2024, 4:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating a ram raid at a superette in Haumoana overnight are appealing for information from the public.

Around 12:30am, a vehicle was reported to have been used to gain entry to the store on Clifton Road and its two occupants have entered and taken cigarettes and lighters before leaving in a second car.

Police are appealing for sighting of the second vehicle, pictured below, which is silver and has a distinctive white bumper.

If you have seen this vehicle and can assist Police in locating it or those involved, please contact 105 and quote file number 240420/5759.

