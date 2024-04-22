Queenstown Bar Little Blackwood Backs Fundraising Firefighters

Queenstown Volunteer Firefighters with Little Blackwood staff – L to R Lee Winter, Miles Scott, Tanya Stone, Holly Alldred, Stefana Patrascu, Jordan Winterton with Aoife Sheehan (front) (Photo supplied)

Queenstown’s Little Blackwood bar is supporting its local volunteer fire brigade with an innovative fundraiser.

Named New Zealand’s Best Bar in 2022 by Hospitality NZ, the popular lakefront bar has cleverly created the ‘Sky Tower Southside’ cocktail, donating $1 from every cocktail sold to Queenstown Volunteer Fire Brigade.

The local firefighters are taking part in the annual Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge in Auckland to raise money for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ. Dressed in full 25kg firefighting kit, each firefighter faces a 1103-step climb to the top of the iconic landmark to raise the funds.

A spin on the classic ‘Southside’ cocktail, the ‘Sky Tower Southside’ is a unique blend of Four Pillars gin, Aperol, Amaro Montenegro, lemon, sugar, mint, and cherry. The bright and flavourful cocktail is being served all day, every day at Little Blackwood until May 18 when the firefighters do the climb.

“We really appreciate the hard work our firefighters put in to training for this event and we’re proud to support such a deserving charity,” says bar site manager Stef Patrascu.

“Our local volunteers are heroes, with their proud long history of dedicating their own time to serving our community.”

Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ supports families going through some of the toughest challenges they’ll ever face. Funds raised contribute to cure research, support groups for individuals and families, and accommodation for those staying near hospitals.

