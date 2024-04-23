Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

LTP Submissions Pass 150 Mark

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

More than 150 submissions have so far been received on Masterton District Council’s proposed Long-Term Plan, halfway through the consultation period.

The LTP sets out the Council’s plans for the next 10 years, and how these will be paid for.

The plan is a key driver for determining rates.

The plan contains some big decisions on the future of the Town Hall and library buildings, and town centre improvements, as well as service levels.

Strategic Planning Manager Tania Madden said the response so far had been encouraging.

“We want as many people as possible to have their say on what is planned – this is their place and this is their plan,” she said. “We received around 350 submissions on the last LTP and we’re very keen to surpass that.”

Submissions can be made online via the Council website or using hard-copy submission forms available at Masterton District Library or the Council customer service centre, both on Queen Street. Submissions can also be made by phone by calling 06 370 600 during business hours (8am-5pm on weekdays except Tuesday when hours are 9am-5pm).

Submissions close at 10am on Monday, 6 May.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Masterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 