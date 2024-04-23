LTP Submissions Pass 150 Mark

More than 150 submissions have so far been received on Masterton District Council’s proposed Long-Term Plan, halfway through the consultation period.

The LTP sets out the Council’s plans for the next 10 years, and how these will be paid for.

The plan is a key driver for determining rates.

The plan contains some big decisions on the future of the Town Hall and library buildings, and town centre improvements, as well as service levels.

Strategic Planning Manager Tania Madden said the response so far had been encouraging.

“We want as many people as possible to have their say on what is planned – this is their place and this is their plan,” she said. “We received around 350 submissions on the last LTP and we’re very keen to surpass that.”

Submissions can be made online via the Council website or using hard-copy submission forms available at Masterton District Library or the Council customer service centre, both on Queen Street. Submissions can also be made by phone by calling 06 370 600 during business hours (8am-5pm on weekdays except Tuesday when hours are 9am-5pm).

Submissions close at 10am on Monday, 6 May.

