Regional Recognition For Chorus Cabinets' Makeover

The partnership that has led to drab Chorus cabinets around Porirua being adorned with beautiful art has been recognised for its community values.

The Kūmara Awards have been held annually since 2020, awarded by Placemaking Aotearoa for projects that make a positive difference in public places and spaces in the Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch regions.

At the Wellington awards on 11 April, while Porirua City Council’s partnership with city artists and Chorus to design and paint many cabinets didn’t win a Kūmara Award, they were presented with a Loud Hurrah Award honourable mention.

Bill Inge, Porirua City Council’s Village projects co-ordinator, says the recognition was fantastic, highlighting how the Council works with the village communities to select the murals in their neighbourhood.

"It is not just the adding of art to our streetscapes and reducing graffiti, but also providing work and promoting our local artists," he says.

"The feedback on these cabinets has been so positive - our communities are regularly talking about what an effect this beautiful art has on our neighbourhoods. They really brighten up a street."

In 2024, seven Porirua communities - Whitby, Aotea, Takapūwāhia, Plimmerton, Paremata, Titahi Bay, and one in the city’s CBD - have had art painted onto their dreary and often-tagged cabinets. Residents’ associations or local community groups often use social media to make the final design choice.

Chorus community relations manager Jo Seddon says the partnership with the Council and the village communities works well.

"It makes sense because we have the same goals in mind, and the Council knows what the communities need.

"We always look forward to seeing what the artists come up with," Jo says.

