Man Arrested After Serious Assault On Bus Driver

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 4:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man will face the Court for his role in what Police allege was a violent and unprovoked attack on a bus driver in Ponsonby on Monday evening. 

Auckland City Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Dave Christoffersen, says Police responded to reports of the assault on a bus around 4.30pm. 

“It’s understood the man boarded the bus on Ponsonby Road without tagging on.

“The driver has then asked the man to get off the bus, and it is alleged he punched and kicked her in response, and when she pulled over he got off the bus and ran up Ponsonby Road.” 

Attending Police staff were quickly on the scene and located the man a short distance away.

“He was taken into custody without further incident,” Inspector Christoffersen says. 

“Police are now providing support to the driver who is understandably very shaken by what has occurred. 

“Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.”

The 39-year-old man has been charged in relation to this incident and will appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday 26 April. 

Inspector Christoffersen says this was an appalling act of violence on someone in our communities who was just going about their job. 

“It is completely unacceptable.

“We hope the quick arrest does bring reassurance to the community that Police are committed to holding those causing harm in our areas to account.”

Rachel Cara, Auckland Transport’s Group Manager of Public Transport Relations, says AT are saddened by this incident.

“We are working with Police and our bus operator to assist with investigations and ensure that the driver is receiving the support they need.

“Safety is our top priority on the network. We want drivers to know that we are doing everything we can to support them in their roles and that they are safe. They do a fantastic job working to provide an essential service to keep Auckland moving. Bus drivers deserve to feel safe in their place of work.

“It is important to remember that last week Aucklanders took around 1.6 million public transport trips, with the vast majority having safe, comfortable, and enjoyable journeys.”

