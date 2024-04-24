Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Historic First Official Council Meeting On A Marae

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Council staff and elected members with Ngāti Manunui at Kakahi Marae for Council's first official marae meeting. Photo supplied.

Ruapehu District Council has held its first official hui on a marae today marking a significant development in their ambition to acknowledge Te Tiriti o Waitangi and improve opportunities for local iwi and hapu to be involved in Council processes.

Hosted by Ngāti Manunui at Kakahi Marae elected members, staff, and members of the public were welcomed with a powhiri prior to the start of the official hui.

Mayor Weston Kirton said that this hui marks a significant step forward in the Council's ongoing efforts to integrate the values and perspectives of Māori into its governance and decision-making processes.

“Today’s hui is a historic event that acknowledges the Council's commitment to creating genuine working relationships with the mana whenua of Ruapehu.

The holding of official business hui on marae are part of the Ruapehu District Council's broader strategy to enhance partnerships with iwi and hapū and to ensure that the voices of Māori are heard and valued in the governance of the district.

The Council believes that such meetings will lead to better, more equitable decision-making and community outcomes,” he said.

Mayor Kirton said that Council wanted to extend its gratitude to Ngāti Manunui for their warm welcome and the opportunity to conduct this pivotal meeting at Kakahi Marae.

“This meeting is expected to be the first of many held in marae throughout the district, further strengthening the partnership between the Council and Māori communities,” he said.

