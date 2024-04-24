Future Shape Of Farming On Show At Southern AgriTech And Innovation Day

The future shape of farming will be all the talk at the Southern AgriTech and Innovation Day 2024 at Waimumu on May 2.

Thriving Southland, with support from the Gore/Waimumu Catchment Group, is hosting the free event at the Southern Field Days site in Waimumu, near Gore, where a series of presentations and workshops will focus on sustainable practices and emerging technologies that are reshaping the future of farming, and unlocking new opportunities for growth and efficiency.

Thriving Southland senior catchment co-ordinator Rachael Halder said the event was dedicated to showcasing the latest advancements in farming technology and innovation, tailored specifically for the southern farming community.

From keynote presentations to hands-on workshops, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry experts, explore cutting-edge solutions, and gain valuable insights to enhance their farming practices, she said.

“The day promises to be a highlight of the agricultural calendar as it’s a chance for industry experts and innovators to showcase their latest advancements and engage directly with the farming community.”

With an impressive line-up of keynote speakers, breakout sessions and exhibitors, attendees can expect a day filled with inspiration and practical insights, Halder said.

The line-up of speakers includes AgriTech New Zealand chief executive Brendan O'Connell, EECA sector decarbonisation programme manager Insa Errey, Foundation for Arable Research CEO Professor Alison Stewart, AgriZeroNZ head of strategy & engagement Ruth Leary, Professor Caroline Saunders, who is a well-known researcher focusing on sustainable wellbeing, farmer and biotech pioneer Dr William Rolleston, and renowned biotechnologist and geneticist Dr Tony Connor.

A series of ‘Innovation Stations’ will also showcase some New Zealand examples of cutting edge sustainable practices and emerging technologies. Halder said it was also an opportunity for farmers to come together, share their experiences, and learn from each other.

The free event runs from 8am-5pm and some spaces are still left. People can register to attend on the Thriving Southland website.

