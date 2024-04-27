Wellington City Council And Mana Whenua Recognised For te reo Māori Initiatives In Pōneke

On Friday 26 April 2024, Wellington City Council was awarded the Te Rāngai Tūmatanui – Public Service award at Ngā Tohu Reo Māori (the Māori Language Awards) for initiatives towards the revitalisation of te reo Māori in Pōneke.

Te Rāngai Tūmatanui award acknowledges government departments, agencies and organisations that have delivered initiatives that support the revitalisation of te reo Māori across Aotearoa.

Mayor Tory Whanau attended the awards ceremony at Tākina convention centre in Pōneke with Tākai (Taranaki Whānui, Te Āti Awa and Ngāti Toa) and Council kaimahi to accept the award on behalf of Wellington City Council.

“It’s wonderful to be able to celebrate the efforts of our kaimahi and our mana whenua partners in the prioritisation of te reo Māori revitalisation.” says Mayor Whanau.

The award also demonstrates Council’s commitment to Tākai Here, a collective partnership and journey between the Council and mana whenua to work better together for the benefit of the city and region by enabling mana whenua to take a leading role in Māori celebrations and language initiatives.

Callum Kātene, Chairman of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Toa Rangatira says that “Ngāti Toa Rangatira congratulates Wellington City Council on being the recipient of the Te Rāngai Tūmatanui – Public Service Award. This is well deserved recognition for a Council that has gone from strength to strength in its desire to foster an open and inclusive city that celebrates our shared and unique heritage.

“Our reo Māori is a taonga that everyone in the city can be proud of, and Wellington City Council have played a pivotal role in normalising our reo everywhere that Wellingtonians live, work and play.”

Kura Moeahu, Chairman of Te Rūnanganui o Te Atiawa also added “this is a wonderful example of co-governance in action. Realising our te reo Māori aspirations for Pōneke is a journey we are navigating together as partners."

“This recognition gives us reason to pause and reflect on all achievements, and the contributions of many that has led to the increased visibility of te reo across our capital city,” says Mayor Whanau

The award marks another step towards our vision of Pōneke becoming a te reo Māori city by 2040. Te Tauihu, our Te Reo Māori Policy, sets a framework for Council to celebrate te reo Māori and support the revitalisation of the language within Council activities and Wellington City as a whole.

The award recognises the following te reo Māori initiatives:

Mahau – Te reo Māori Learning app

Te Piere o te reo – kura reo Māori ki Pōneke

Te Hui Ahurei reo Māori - Māori Cultural Festival

Tohu Reo Rua – Bilingual Signage throughout the city

