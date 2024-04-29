Reminder: Standard Fares Return For Passengers Under 25 From 1 May

Fares for passengers aged 24 and under will return to standard pricing from Wednesday 1 May, following the rollback of the former government’s age-based concessions.

Metlink reminds passengers, especially parents and guardians, to make sure their children’s Snapper cards are ‘topped up’ before travelling.

From 1 May:

children aged 5 to 16, or older if still at secondary school, will pay half the adult fare using a valid Snapper card,

fares for people over 16 and no longer in secondary school will return to full price, unless they qualify for a Metlink concession such as Tertiary or Community Connect Concession for Community Services Card holders,

under 5s will continue to travel for free on all services.



Passengers with accessibility needs will receive half-price travel using their Te Hunga Whaikaha Total Mobility card, which also provides free travel for carers.

Fare changes and existing concessions will automatically apply to Snapper cards. However, the Tertiary Concession and Community Connect Concession for Community Services Card holders can be applied for through the Snapper website or app.

Metlink encourages tertiary students to apply for a Tertiary Concession using their student ID.

Passengers can also make the most of half-price off-peak fares by travelling between 9am-3pm and after 6:30pm on weekdays, and all day on weekends and public holidays. Off-peak discount is also available before 7am on Metlink buses.



For more information, and to find your fare, visit: metlink.org.nz/fares

