Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Empowering Girls: Big Brothers Big Sisters Wellington Are Looking For Girls To Join Life-changing Programme

Monday, 29 April 2024, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters Wellington is on a mission to empower girls in the community through the transformative power of mentoring. With trained female mentors ready to make a difference, the organisation is actively seeking girls to join their mentoring programme.

Mentoring has proven to be a catalyst for positive change in the lives of young people, providing them with guidance, support, and opportunities for personal growth. Through one-on-one mentoring relationships, mentees gain valuable life skills, build confidence, and develop lasting connections with caring adults.

“We believe every girl deserves a supportive mentor who can help them unlock their full potential," says Ashleigh Stallard, Programme Manager at Big Brothers Big Sisters Wellington. "Our female mentors are passionate about making a difference and are eager to be matched with girls who can benefit from their support and guidance."

Research has shown that mentored youth are more likely to excel academically, have higher self-esteem, and develop healthier relationships. “We’re dedicated to creating a safe and supportive environment where girls can thrive," adds Ashleigh. "Whether it's exploring new hobbies, setting goals for the future, or simply having someone to talk to, our mentors are here to support girls every step of the way."

Big Brothers Big Sisters Wellington invites girls in the community to join their mentoring programme and experience the life-changing benefits of mentorship. To learn more about becoming a mentee or to get involved as a mentor, visit https://www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.nz/refer-your-young-person-in-wellington or email Wellington@bigbrothersbigsisters.org.nz.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Wellington: Big Brothers Big Sisters Wellington is a leading youth mentoring organization dedicated to empowering young people to reach their full potential through meaningful mentorship relationships. With a focus on providing personalized support and guidance, the organization connects youth with caring mentors who inspire, empower, and uplift them.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Big Brothers Big Sisters on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 