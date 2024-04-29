Empowering Girls: Big Brothers Big Sisters Wellington Are Looking For Girls To Join Life-changing Programme

Big Brothers Big Sisters Wellington is on a mission to empower girls in the community through the transformative power of mentoring. With trained female mentors ready to make a difference, the organisation is actively seeking girls to join their mentoring programme.

Mentoring has proven to be a catalyst for positive change in the lives of young people, providing them with guidance, support, and opportunities for personal growth. Through one-on-one mentoring relationships, mentees gain valuable life skills, build confidence, and develop lasting connections with caring adults.

“We believe every girl deserves a supportive mentor who can help them unlock their full potential," says Ashleigh Stallard, Programme Manager at Big Brothers Big Sisters Wellington. "Our female mentors are passionate about making a difference and are eager to be matched with girls who can benefit from their support and guidance."

Research has shown that mentored youth are more likely to excel academically, have higher self-esteem, and develop healthier relationships. “We’re dedicated to creating a safe and supportive environment where girls can thrive," adds Ashleigh. "Whether it's exploring new hobbies, setting goals for the future, or simply having someone to talk to, our mentors are here to support girls every step of the way."

Big Brothers Big Sisters Wellington invites girls in the community to join their mentoring programme and experience the life-changing benefits of mentorship. To learn more about becoming a mentee or to get involved as a mentor, visit https://www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.nz/refer-your-young-person-in-wellington or email Wellington@bigbrothersbigsisters.org.nz.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Wellington: Big Brothers Big Sisters Wellington is a leading youth mentoring organization dedicated to empowering young people to reach their full potential through meaningful mentorship relationships. With a focus on providing personalized support and guidance, the organization connects youth with caring mentors who inspire, empower, and uplift them.

